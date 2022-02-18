Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to “Hold”

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

IEA opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $494.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

In related news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

