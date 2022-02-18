Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to “Strong-Buy”

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE TGH opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

