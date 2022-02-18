Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.89. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 200 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.23.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
