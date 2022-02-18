ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $2.72. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 36,687 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $276.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

