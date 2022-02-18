Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.81. Zentek shares last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 86,492 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.68 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

