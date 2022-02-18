Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.520-$6.790 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $106.45. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $98.48 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

