Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.63 ($0.51). 186,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,349,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.53).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.47. The company has a market capitalization of £79.79 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68.
About Zoetic International (LON:ZOE)
Read More
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.