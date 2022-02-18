Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.63 ($0.51). 186,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,349,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.47. The company has a market capitalization of £79.79 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68.

About Zoetic International (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, researches, develops, produces, and sells cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other hemp derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers oral CBD tinctures and CBD gummies, as well as softgel, massage oil, and skincare products.

