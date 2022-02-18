ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.52

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.52 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.73). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.73), with a volume of 32,517 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.52. The company has a market capitalization of £112.24 million and a P/E ratio of -32.82.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart Green sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.66), for a total value of £1,845,000 ($2,496,617.05).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.