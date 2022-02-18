ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.23 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of ZI opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,410,792 shares of company stock valued at $528,388,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

