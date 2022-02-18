ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. 3,987,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $5,061,506.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,896,350 shares of company stock worth $566,043,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

