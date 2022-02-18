Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZURVY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 88,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

