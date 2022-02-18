Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,971 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.88 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.