$0.01 EPS Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 167,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,965 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 436,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

