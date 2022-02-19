-$0.01 EPS Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

NYSE XM opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.