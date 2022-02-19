-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLIR. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CLIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 59,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,844. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

