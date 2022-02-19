-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

