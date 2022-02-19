-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 658,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,471. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

