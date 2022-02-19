$0.21 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.34. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,229 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

SUPN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,529. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

