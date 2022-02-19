$0.21 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.34. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
SUPN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,529. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
