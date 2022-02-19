-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 437,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

