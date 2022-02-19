-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Butterfly Network.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
