$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 221,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,600. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

