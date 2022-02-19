$0.41 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. 3,195,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.