-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FUSN stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

