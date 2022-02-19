-$0.52 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
