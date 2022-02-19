$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $71.65. 631,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,583. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

