$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Graco reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.65. 631,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

