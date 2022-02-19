$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. American Electric Power reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Electric Power.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

