$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $971.66 million to $1.04 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $725.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,373. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.