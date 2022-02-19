$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $499,246,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $117.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

