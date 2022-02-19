$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

LEG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

