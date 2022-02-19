$1.27 EPS Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 735%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

