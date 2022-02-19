$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.59. 1,897,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

