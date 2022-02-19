$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Regional Management reported earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,543. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,332,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,590,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

