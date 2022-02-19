1,030 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Repligen by 43.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.50.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.