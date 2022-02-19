1,030 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Repligen by 43.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RGEN stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.21.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.50.
Repligen Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.