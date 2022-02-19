103,920 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Acquired by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCAX. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCAX opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

