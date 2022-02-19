12,123 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 62.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

EGLE stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

