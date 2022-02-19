12,691 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 347,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,233 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 502,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

