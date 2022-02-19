14,364 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

