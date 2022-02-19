14,523 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,449,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 52,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 102,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 56,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

VRRM opened at $16.93 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

