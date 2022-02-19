14,755 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.