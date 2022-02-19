184,705 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 184,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

VCYT stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

