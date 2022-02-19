194,373 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRON. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the third quarter worth $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRON opened at $9.95 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

