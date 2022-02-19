$198.04 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report $198.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $153.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $857.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $860.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.40. 810,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

