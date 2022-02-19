21,317 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PG&E by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PG&E by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 125,722 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,876 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

