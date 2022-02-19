2,154 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IMCV opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $70.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

