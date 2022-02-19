21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.22

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 4783833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 1,945,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

