$268.63 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $268.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.30 million. RPC posted sales of $182.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $627,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $7.98 on Friday. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.