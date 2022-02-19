$27.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $27.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $28.55 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $20.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $126.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.12 billion to $143.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.00 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

VLO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.72. 2,655,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

