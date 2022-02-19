2,700 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.