$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

